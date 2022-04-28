SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — The first photos are out Thursday of Marine veteran Trevor Reed’s return to the United States after his release from Russian detention in a prison exchange between the two countries.

Rep. August Pfluger, R-San Angelo, tweeted four pictures of him meeting with Reed. The photos show the 30-year-old Texas native wearing a mask while standing next to the Congressman as well as his family members. NBC News confirmed Reed landed at Kelly Field in San Antonio just after 12:30 a.m.

“This is the moment we have all been praying for,” Pfluger tweeted. “WELCOME HOME, Trevor Reed!”

Reed’s parents live in Granbury, Texas, which is in Pfluger’s sprawling Congressional district that extends from west Texas near Odessa to an area southwest of Dallas.

Jonathan Franks, a Reed family spokesperson, said on Twitter Thursday, “Trevor is getting his health needs taken care of. He’s not available for media.”

Reed was swapped in Turkey on Wednesday for Konstantin Yaroshenko, who had been serving a 20-year prison sentence in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy case.

Russian authorities arrested Reed in 2019 after they said he assaulted a Moscow officer while being driven by police to a police station. He was later sentenced to nine years in prison.

The U.S. government described him as unjustly detained and pressed for his release. His family shared concerns about his declining health, which they said included coughing up blood and a hunger strike.

Gov. Greg Abbott welcomed Reed home in a message posted to his personal Twitter account Wednesday.

“Texas is beyond relieved that Trevor will return home to his family in Fort Worth,” Abbott wrote. “Thank you to the Texas delegation for working to secure his release.”