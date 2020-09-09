First day for Isla Blanca Park reopening, how different people are reacting

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas – Today was the first day for Isla Blanca Park to reopen and although some beachgoers were happy, City Manager of Port Isabel Jared Hockema is staying cautious.

Hockema said he thinks some of the safety measures put in place will hopefully make people feel comfortable.

“At the local level we’re looking at what can we do to protect the public health and safety,” said Hockema.

Hockema said he agrees with Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr.

“The judge did issue an order to close the county beaches, since South Padre Island had their own restrictions all of their beaches were open. The City of Port Isabel has our Galvan park closed right now which is our coastal park and we support the efforts of the county judge to continue to protect public safety and stop the spread of this virus,” said Hockema.

According to Hockema, the City of Port Isabel has gone up and down in revenue, but not because of the beach.

“We had a really strong May and June. July was off a little bit. August was actually about even or a little bit stronger than it’s been in the past,” said Hockema. “We haven’t really seen an impact from the beach itself. I think from the virus we’ve seen an impact.”

Some of the beachgoers are staying optimistic.

“I think maybe it was a little too soon to open it up but hey we’re here for a good time not a long time,” said a beachgoer.