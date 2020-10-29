Fire officials remind public of space heater safety

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — As colder temperatures are setting in, fire officials are warning on the use of space heaters.

Officials with the Edinburg Fire Department advise those using space heaters to place it at least three feet away from anything that can catch fire.

“If you’re gonna use a the space heater- three feet away from anything that is combustible. It can be your table, chairs, couches, beds, curtains, anything that can burn, make sure your space heater is three feet away from there,” said Sergio Diaz, Edinburg Fire Marshal’s Office.

Diaz mentions space heaters should be turned off when you leave your house and when you go to sleep. The appliance should never be left unattended.