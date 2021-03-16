Fire Danger From Bad to Worse







The entire Valley, except the coast, is under a Fire Weather Warning tomorrow. A cold front will bring very dry air into the RGV turning the wildfire hazard worse.

Deep South Texas is already littered with dry grass and dead vegetation from the recent freeze. All, or most, of that can act as potential fuel for a fire. It is also important to remember the entire Valley is under some sort of drought condition, from moderate in the Lower Valley to extreme and even exceptional drought in parts of the Upper Valley.

The Fire Weather Warning is in effect from 7am until 7pm tomorrow.