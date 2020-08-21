Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

FEMA launches grant funding for unemployed Texans

News
Posted:

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—FEMA administrator announced Friday he approved Texas for a FEMA grant under the Lost Wages Assistance program.

FEMA administrator Pete Gaynor said FEMA’s grant funding will allow Texas to provide $300 per week — on top of their regular unemployment benefit — to those unemployed due to COVID-19. 

FEMA officials say they will work with Governor Greg Abbott to implement a system to make this funding available to Texas residents.

“FEMA looks forward to working with the governors of additional states who agree to administer a lost wages program to bring financial relief to unemployed Americans.” said a statement from FEMA

To see a list of states previously approved for lost wages assistance, go click here.

To learn more about FEMA’s lost wages supplemental payment assistance, visit here.

