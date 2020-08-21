FEMA launches grant funding for unemployed Texans

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—FEMA administrator announced Friday he approved Texas for a FEMA grant under the Lost Wages Assistance program.

FEMA administrator Pete Gaynor said FEMA’s grant funding will allow Texas to provide $300 per week — on top of their regular unemployment benefit — to those unemployed due to COVID-19.

FEMA officials say they will work with Governor Greg Abbott to implement a system to make this funding available to Texas residents.

“FEMA looks forward to working with the governors of additional states who agree to administer a lost wages program to bring financial relief to unemployed Americans.” said a statement from FEMA

