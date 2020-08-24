FEMA approves Federal Emergency Declaration for Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks at a press conference on June 22, 2020, relating to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. He warned Texans that further measures might be taken to restrict the reopening process if citizens do not adhere to the guidelines outlined by the state. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN, Texas (KVEO) — Governor Greg Abbott has announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and President Trump have granted a Federal Emergency Declaration request.

FEMA has been authorized to provide emergency protective measures (Category B) which is limited to direct federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support at 75 percent federal funding.

“Texas is grateful to President Trump and our partners at FEMA for quickly granting this Federal Emergency Declaration,” said Governor Abbott. “As Tropical Storms Marco and Laura head towards the coast, the State of Texas is working with local and federal partners to ensure our communities have the resources they need to respond to those storms.”