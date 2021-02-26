FEMA adds Willacy County, 17 others to federal disaster aid from winter storm

FILE – In this Feb. 16, 2021, file photo, a woman wrapped in a blanket crosses the street near downtown Dallas. As temperatures plunged and snow and ice whipped the state, much of Texas’ power grid collapsed, followed by its water systems. Tens of millions huddled in frigid homes that slowly grew colder or fled for safety. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The Federal Emergency Management Agency has added 18 more counties to the major disaster declaration following this month’s devastating winter storms. Locally, it included Willacy County.

The 17 other counties are Atascosa, Bandera, Brooks, Duval, Eastland, Ector, Goliad, Howard, Jim Hogg, Karnes, Kleberg, Leon, Newton, Robertson, Trinity, Webb, and Llano County.

“Thank you to our federal partners at FEMA for granting approval for these 18 counties,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. “I look forward to working with them to ensure the remaining counties in this request are approved, as well as other counties throughout our state who are in need of assistance.”

Hidalgo and Cameron counties had previously received approval to receive FEMA aid.

More counties will be requested by the state to be added to the declaration, the news release stated.