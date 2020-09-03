Fees increase for citizenship applications, impacting immigrant families

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The application cost to become a U.S. citizen has gone up nearly 80 percent.

“Cost will be a big factor on whether a person applies or not,” said Xochitl Hinojosa, social services provider for La Union Del Pueblo Entero.

The Department of Homeland Security announced an increase in cost to apply for citizenship in the United States, a decision that could impact thousands of immigrants.

“We have already seen that we live in a very poverty-stricken area… not only will that jump for the people that don’t qualify for fee waves but also now fee waivers are being taken away,” said Hinojosa.

Hinojosa added the rise in cost will also discourage those seeking citizenship.

“Making it up to $1,170 it’s going to be something where people won’t even try to pursue the information or try to see how they can help,” she said. “We get a lot of people that come to us and say ‘I believe I qualify for a fee waiver can, I check that out,’ and now they don’t even have that option anymore.”

We reached out to the U.S Citizenship and Immigration Services about the change. Josh Edlow Deputy Director for Policy said: “These overdue adjustments in fees are necessary to efficiently and fairly administer our nation’s lawful immigration system, secure the homeland and protect Americans.”

Hinojosa is urging immigrant families to prepare before the changes go into effect.

“If they can go ahead and get their applications in before October 2 and they are eligible to do so definitely take advantage of that.”

For the first time ever refugees will now have to pay $50 to apply for asylum.