McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was sentenced after transporting 20 pounds of cocaine while driving with her child, documents show.

Elizabeth Rosado Salmeron was sentenced to 400 days time served on June 15 for a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, federal records show.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, Salmeron was arrested after a traffic stop revealed 22 pounds of cocaine.

On May 12, 2022, Bishop police requested investigative assistance from Homeland Security Investigations in McAllen. Police had detained Salmeron, a Mexican citizen, after conducting a traffic stop on Highway 77 in Bishop. The criminal complaint stated that Salmeron was traveling with a child.

“During the course of the traffic stop, Bishop PD officers became suspicious that Salmeron was involved in criminal activity and requested and were given consent to search the vehicle,” the complaint stated.

During the search, officers found 18 packages of cocaine, weighing 22 pounds, hidden inside compartments in the floor and undercarriage of the vehicle.

Special agents with HSI interviewed Salmeron, where she said she was hired by an unknown person in Mexico to transport them into the U.S. for further distribution.

Salmeron told agents she had made several drug smuggling trips in the past while traveling with one of her children.

She was not given a supervised release term as part of her sentence.