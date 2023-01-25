A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man is set to appear in federal court Wednesday afternoon after an alleged nine-year scheme tp commit mail fraud, authorities say.

Sudhakar Kalaga, 56, is a business owner based in Sugar Land. Kalaga is being charged with one count of criminal information.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas, Kalaga engaged in a fraud scheme from 2010 to 2019.

The charges allege Kalaga engaged in a bribery and bid-rigging fraud scheme to secure construction and maintenance work contracts from a company with a manufacturing facility in Houston.

He is accused of submitting fake bids from fake construction companies to the victim company’s facilities manager, in an effort to make it appear as though his companies’ bids were the lowest, during a span of nine years.

Additionally, Kalaga failed to disclose he was submitting falsified bids and paying kickbacks from the victim company’s own funds, federal authorities allege.

If the victim would have known about the falsified bids or the kickback payments, they would not have paid Kalaga’s companies, prosecutors said.

If convicted, Kalaga faces up to five years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.