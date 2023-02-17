CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Corpus Christi man was arrested after a federal drug sting revealed THC hot sauce, psychedelic candy bars, a rifle and more at his residence, documents show.

Thomas Hunter Marshall was arrested Feb. 7 on charges of possession with intent to distribute MDMA, a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm, federal records show.

The investigation into Marshall began Feb. 2, when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers inspected an international package shipped from Quebec, Canada, a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral stated.

After a canine alerted to the package, authorities discovered two bags with a brown crystallized substance, with the label MDMAPRIME. The substance tested positive for methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA), commonly found in ecstasy, the complaint stated.

The consignee was listed as Marshall, and it was discovered he resided at the home listed as the receiving address on the label.

Agents with HSI Corpus Christi conducted a “controlled delivery” of 133 grams of MDMA, with a sensor in the box, the complaint stated.

On Feb. 7, the package was delivered. After an hour, the box was taken inside and the sensor was activated. Federal authorities, with assistance from Corpus Christi police, executed a search warrant and Marshall opened the front door, the document alleges.

Law enforcement recovered the 133 grams of MDMA, and also discovered the following: 1.7 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 1835 units of LSD, 339 THC Vape Cartridges, 14.3 pounds of “high grade marijuana,” 551 packages of THC edibles, 52 psilocybin mushroom chocolate candy bars, 376 THC wax canisters, 11 jars of THC hot sauce, injectable pain killers, ammunition and five firearms, the complaint stated.

According to the complaint, Marshall was interviewed and admitted to distributing MDMA, LSD, mushrooms and other drugs. He also admitted to owning the AR-15, the document reads.

A preliminary examination and detention hearing was scheduled for Thursday. Marshall’s bond was set at $75,000, records show.