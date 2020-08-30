FBI warns of online shopping scams

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is warning people about an increasing number of fraudulent websites scamming people.

According to the FBI, victims reported that they were led to these fraudulent websites via ads on social media or even by searching through an online search engine.

The FBI released some indicators reported by victims to identify these fake websites:

Instead of .com, these websites would use top-level domains like .club or .top.

Merchandise offered on these websites were significantly cheaper than legitimate websites.

The web address was registered within the last six months

Content was copied from legitimate sites and shared same contact information and address with legitimate sites.

These fake websites were advertised on social media.

Private domain registration service was used to avoid public information being published in the Whois Public Internet Directory.

If you are a victim of an online shopping scam, you can report it to the Internet Crime Complaint Center or contact your local FBI field office.