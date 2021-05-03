FBI: Armed man shot by officers outside CIA headquarters

Police cars are seen outside the CIA headquarters’s gate after an attempted intrusion earlier in the day in Langley, Virginia, on May 3, 2021. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — At least one FBI agent opened fire on an armed man outside CIA headquarters in Virginia on Monday, authorities said.

The suspect was shot and wounded after he “emerged from his vehicle with a weapon,” around 6 p.m. E.T., the FBI said in a statement.

FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting that occurred at approx. 6 pm on Monday, May 3, 2021. An individual involved in a security incident outside Central Intelligence Agency HQ in McLean, VA, emerged from his vehicle with a weapon & was engaged by law enforcement officers. — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) May 4, 2021

The unidentified suspect was taken to a local hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known.

The FBI said it is reviewing the incident.

“The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances,” the FBI said.

