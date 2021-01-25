Fatal accident reported in San Juan, police investigating

by: KVEO Staff

February 07 2021 06:00 pm

SAN JUAN, Texas (KVEO)—Authorities are investigating a fatal accident on Cesar Chavez road in the city of San Juan.

According to authorities, one person died. San Juan police have reopened the intersection of Sioux and Cesar Chavez.

Texas Department of Public Safety is assisting San Juan police.

This is a developing story and we we will bring you more information as it becomes available.

