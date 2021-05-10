Family mourns mother lost to COVID-19, somber feeling on Mother’s Day 2021

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — Mother’s Day is a day to celebrate. This year, many were only able to celebrate the memories left by mothers lost to COVID-19.

Jovonne Delgado, a Rio Grande Valley resident, said her mom had underlying health conditions and was one of the many mothers taken by COVID-19.

“We just knew that this pandemic, the way it was taking all these people, unfortunately, my siblings and I knew that was going to be the last time,” she said.

Like many others, Delgado has many memories with her mom, but there is one that stands out the most.





“At fifteen, I was pregnant and I was scared to death,” she said.

When Delgado realized she was expecting a child, she went straight to have a conversation with her mom.

“I went to her, and I just gave her this look and she says I know, I know,” she said.

Delgado said her mother grabbed on to her with full support because she knew whatever decision she made was going to impact her for life.

“During that time people would look at you, you know, you made a mistake, you were a mistake,” she said.

However, Delgado’s mom taught her that one’s mistakes does not define who one is as a person.

Delgado states pregnancy was hard, but she knew proceeding with the journey was the right thing to do. She is grateful that her mom was always there to support her.

“The seeds that she planted, I planted in my children so that’s the best memory I have,” she said.

Delgado encourages everyone to not take their mothers for granted.

“Love them, hug them, kiss them,” she said.

For Delgado, Mother’s Day is not about gifts but about the time spent with loved ones.

“I know as you’re parents, your mother gets older and sometimes you feel it’s a lot of work but that’s your mother, love her unconditionally, the way she loved you,” she said.