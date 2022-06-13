HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved the Boca Chica launch site for Starship/SuperHeavy orbital launches, with 75 conditions to mitigate the environmental impact.

The FAA has released the Final Programmatic Environment Assessment and Mitigated Finding of No Significant Impact/Record of Decision for the Starship/SuperHeavy Launch vehicle at the Boca Chica in South Texas.

SpaceX is now one step closer to orbital launches from the Boca Chica site, finding that launching from the site “would not affect the quality of the human environment.”

While Boca Chica can now be used as an orbital launch site, SpaceX will still have to abide by 75 actions to mitigate the environmental impacts of the Starship/SuperHeavy launches. SpaceX is also required to apply for a launch license for each vehicle they plan to test.

The article will be updated with more information.