WASHINGTON (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that their “Zero-Tolerance” policy against unruly passengers will be permanent.

The policy was implemented on Jan. 13, 2021 in response to an increase in unruly passenger incidents, according to a press release by the FAA.

With the policy, the FAA issues fines to unruly passengers instead of issuing warnings or counseling.

“Behaving dangerously on a plane will cost you; that’s a promise,” said Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen in the release. “Unsafe behavior simply does not fly and keeping our Zero Tolerance policy will help us continue making progress to prevent and punish this behavior.”

According to the release, the incident rate has decreased more than 60 percent with the help of the Zero Tolerance policy.