Experts warn that “dry scooping” pre-workout powder may be dangerous

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A new challenge called “dry scooping,” has begun trending on social media but research shows it could be dangerous.

Dry scooping refers to ingesting pre-workout powder without water. Pre-workout supplements are typically added to a liquid and contain a high amount of caffeine.

There will be a presentation at this year’s American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference titled “Dry Scooping and Other Dangerous Pre-Workout Consumption Methods: A Quantitative Analysis.”

The research shows that improper use of pre-workout supplements poses risks to children, including respiratory and cardiovascular distress, or even death, according to a news release by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Videos of dry scooping have amassed over 8 million likes on TikTok, according to the release.

The full presentation of the study will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9.

