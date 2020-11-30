Experts say the best deals are not always found on Cyber Monday

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — This Cyber Monday may be the biggest ever, and it’s no surprise given the amount of online shopping many are doing because of the pandemic.

Experts say before jumping online do research, prepare and go in with a plan this Cyber Monday. This year retailers have started early with sales, building up excitement leading up to Cyber Monday.

Many retailers are offering discounts on a wider range of products and services, and are trying to create a fear of missing out for customers.

“There is no fear of missing out here because Cyber Monday has shown it’s not always the best day for the best deal. There might be deals year-round so if you can’t get something on Cyber Monday, don’t feel like you went out losing,” says Simon Zhen, Senior Research Analyst, Mybanktracker.com

Researchers also say while retailers are offering deals online, downloading the companies mobile application may be the best place to find deals.

Some retailers may offer exclusive deals on their phone apps, in hopes of hooking you in as a long term customer.

Experts say if you do your research you could be a more savvy shopper if a special deal comes up, and in a better position to make an informed decision.

“Have an idea of what you want and research. Have a good idea of the pricing and more specifically the specifications,” says Zhen.

Experts also say don’t be shy, many retailers will price match if you ask. Make a list and stick to it and don’t overspend or max out your credit cards, because the interest you will pay may wipe out any Cyber Monday savings.

To protect yourself make sure you are using a secure website with the “https:” in the web address, when purchasing items, and use a credit card. For an extra layer of protection, experts say you can also use Google Pay, Apple Pay, or PayPal.

Zhen says it’s been a tough year for everyone and if you can afford to, it’s okay to treat yourself.

For more financial tips this holiday season, click here.