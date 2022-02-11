SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Vascular Perfusion Solutions, Inc. (VPS) received its first donated human heart, which was used in a research experiment with a new heart transport device that aims to extend preservation of tissue.

The heart was received through a partnership with Texas Organ Sharing Allegiance (TOSA).

VPS created the VP.S. Encore device, which is a “self-contained transport devices that uses oxygen to preserve vascularized tissue,” the release stated.

In the experiment with the donated heart, the device was able to achieve a preservation time of eight hours. According to the release, in current standard organ transplantation, the heart remains viable for only four to six hours.

“We sincerely thank the donor, their family and TOSA for their immense generosity and support of our research,” said Tom DeBrooke, Chairman of the Board at VPS. “This selfless act by the donor and their family moves us closer than ever before to bringing our device to patients around the world, and saving more organs and lives.”

Though the device is currently focused on hearts, the goal is for them to be engineered to preserve kidneys, livers, lungs and other internal organs.