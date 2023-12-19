EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley will make history by live broadcasting the All Elite Wrestling “Collision” show from the Bert Ogden Arena in 2024.

All Elite Wrestling launched in 2019, just months before the COVID-19 pandemic constricted the wrestling program to Daily’s Place, an amphitheater located in Jacksonville, Florida.

Conceived as the first real threat to WWE, the promotion garnered attention for its non-stop action, storylines and some of the most sought after wrestlers from across the nation, including Daniel Garcia.

Garcia spoke with ValleyCentral to talk about the upcoming “Collision” show scheduled to happen in Edinburg.

“If you have ever been to a wrestling show, AEW is like nothing you’ve ever been to,” Garcia said “We are going to lay it all on the line, you are going to see high flying, hard hitting, just some of the nastiest, grimiest, but also some of the most athletic people you have ever seen in the world of wrestling.”

Garcia is one of the only Hispanic wrestlers on the AEW roster.

“I feel like every time we’re in a place like in South Texas, somebody that has that strong Latino fan base, it’s so dope to wrestle in front of them,” Garcia says. “They’re always loud. They’re always rowdy. In my opinion, Texas is the best crowds that we perform in front of,” Garcia said.

Garcia started his careers doing small independent show in Buffalo, New York and worked his way up to be signed by AEW.

There are currently 128 male wrestlers under the AEW roster.

All Elite Wrestling Collision will be live from the Bert Ogden Arena on Saturday, February 3rd.

Tickets for the live event are available online.