‘Exceptional Drought’ conditions expected to expand into Hidalgo, Willacy Counties

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The United States Drought Monitor released the latest update and expanded ‘exceptional drought’ conditions into northern Hidalgo County and extreme Western Willacy County.

In a ranking system out of five from the United States Drought Monitor, exceptional drought is the highest.

Severe drought also continues in the rest of Starr and Hidalgo Counties, and most of Willacy County, and about half of Cameron County.

The Rio Grande Valley is currently on track for similar drought conditions as 2011.

Unfortunately, the large majority of the RGV has not seen more than a tenth of inches of rainfall all of the month of March.

Since the start of the year, rainfall deficits range from 1.50 to 3 inches. Attentionally, rain also hasn’t fallen over our watersheds upstream of the Rio Grande River.

This has led to Falcon and Amistad water levels to continue to fall.





Unfortunately without significant improvement anytime soon, residents of the Rio Grande Valley should expect to see water restrictions as early as next month.







As drought conditions worsen and seasonally dry frontal passages continue through the Spring months, fire danger is expected to remain above normal for all of South Texas through the month of May.

Fire danger has also been exacerbated by the dead and cured fuels from the February Texas Winter Storm/Freeze.

Currently, burn bans are in effect for Cameron, Willacy, Hidalgo, Starr, Zapata, Jim Hogg, and Brooks Counties.





Looking ahead through the rest of spring, the above normal temperatures and drier than normal weather are expected to continue into June.

Seasonably June is when the tropics typically start to impact South Texas. This is also typically when sea breeze shower chances return.





Thinking glass half full, models are currently suggesting that the Valley could see some moisture on Sunday, and an even better chance on Thursday next week.