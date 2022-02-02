HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has filed a class action lawsuit against the NFL and several teams, claiming there was racism involved in his firing and during the hiring process of his recent interviews.

The 58-page suit was filed in the United States District Court, Southern District of New York. Flores is being represented by Wigdor LLP.

The complaint includes screenshots of alleged text messages with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. In the messages, Belichick congratulates Brian Flores on being hired as the Giants head coach.

At the time, Flores had not yet interviewed with the Giants.

Flores asked Belichick if the texts were intended for him, or if they were for Brian Daboll, who was later hired by the Giants.

“Sorry – I f – – – ed this up. I double checked & I misread the text. I think they are naming Daboll. I’m sorry about that. BB,” a response from Belichick stated.

The complaint states that the Giants then held an extensive interview with Flores for “no reason other than for the Giants to demonstrate falsely” that it was in compliance with the Rooney Rule.

“Adopted in 2003, the Rooney Rule is an NFL policy requiring every team with a head coach vacancy to interview at least one or more diverse candidates,” a post by the NFL states.

Flores alleges that in 2019, he was scheduled to interview with the Broncos and several officials with the team showed up an hour late to the interview. He stated that it “was obvious that they had been drinking heavily the night before.”

In addition, the complaint also states that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered to pay Flores to lose games. Ross allegedly wanted Flores to “tank” the 2019 season, offering him $100,000 for each game that the team lost that year. Losing games would put the team in better position to secure the first overall pick in the following draft.

Flores claims this played a role in his termination by the Dolphins, claiming he was defamed and called difficult to work wit.

On Tuesday, the NFL released a statement in response to Brian Flores’ suit:

“The NFL and our clubs are deeply committed to ensuring equitable employment practices and continue to make progress in providing equitable opportunities throughout our organization. Diversity is core to everything we do, and there are few issues on which our clubs and our internal leadership team spend more time. We will defense against these claims, which are without merit.”