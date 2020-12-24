Eviction relief program can pay up to 11 months of rent for RGV residents

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—For those facing eviction, there will be some relief coming their way. The Texas Eviction Diverson Program can help residents that have past due rent.

The program is not new and was created in Oct., but was only available in 19 counties in Texas, which did not include the Rio Grande Valley.

The TEDP Program was created with $171 million dollars in funding from the CARES Act, to help with rental assistance.

The program was set to end at the end of December, but the Texas Supreme Court extended it’s emergency eviction relief program for renters through March 15th.

“Starting in January 2021, this program is going to be available statewide. What’s important to know about this is that $4.2 million dollars was allocated, throught the CARES Act, that provides for rental assistance.” Says Attorney Rick Barrera, Barrera Law Firm

There are some income requirements, and you can’t be in public housing or receiving rental vouchers. If you are eligible for the program both the landlord and renter must agree to participate.

Renters can qualify for five months of past due rent, and six months of future payments. Attorney Rick Barrera says you can still be served an eviction but you can ask the court for time.

“The courts are likely to set these dates until after next year cause of this program. If a date for whatever reason is set before the person needs to make sure and ask for a continuance, in order to defer it to next year. So they can find out if they are eligible for this program.” said Barrera.

Barrera said if you ask to be on this program, residents automatically get 60 days deferred eviction, while you find out if your eligible.

If you are struggling with rent, Barrera said to contact your landlord and let them know about the program

There is a website stoptxeviction.org, which has all the information in both English or Spanish, to see if you qualify.