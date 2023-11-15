The video above is from a previous segment.

DALALS (KDAF) — The city of Dallas is gearing up for their holiday parade! This annual event started in 1987, known as the “Miracle on Commerce Street,” and has since grown to become the city’s largest, one-day outdoor event.

If you’re looking to join in on the fun, here’s everything you need to know about the Dallas Holiday Parade presented by Verizon.

When and where is the Dallas Holiday Parade?

The holiday parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The parade route begins downtown at Commerce and Houston streets.

Is the Dallas Holiday Parade free?

Yes, it’s free to attend the holiday parade! However, the parade is the city’s largest one-day, outdoor event, so if you want a guaranteed spot, you’ll need to purchase a bleacher ticket. If you’re not planning to buy a ticket, you’ll need to plan to get there early to find a spot.

What items are allowed into the Dallas Holiday Parade?

If you are not purchasing bleacher tickets, you are allowed to bring chairs or blankets to sit on. For ticket holders, large items such as strollers or walkers can be stored underneath the bleachers. You are also allowed to bring food and cameras.

Will be food be available at the Dallas Holiday Parade?

Yes, food will be available for purchase at the parade from numerous restaurants. Food trucks and vendors will also be parked at the Main Street Garden.

How to Watch the Dallas Holiday Parade

If you’re not able to make it downtown for the festivities, you can watch all the action LIVE on CW33! The parade will be hosted by CW33’s Jenny Anchondo and Yolonda Williams, along with K-104’s J-Kruz.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit the Dallas Holiday Parade website.