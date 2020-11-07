Eta to re-strengthen, move into Gulf next week

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – After making landfall as a category four hurricane mere days ago along the coast of Nicaragua, Eta is poised to strengthen again this weekend as it heads toward Cuba.

After landfall earlier this week, Eta weakened to a tropical depression as it moved inland across parts of Honduras and Nicaragua. After meandering about, it has finally emerged back into the Caribbean as a disorganized tropical depression.

This weekend, it is forecast to gradually strengthen back to tropical storm status as it tracks toward Cuba. Thereafter, a turn to the north then northwest is expected. On this track, it will bring the storm through the Florida Straits and into the eastern Gulf.

Even though the storm is not expected to regain hurricane intensity, major rain is expected over parts of the Florida Peninsula. As much as a foot of rain could fall in some parts of the state from Sunday through Tuesday.

Outside of some occasionally choppy seas, no threats from Eta are expected in the RGV.