Eta expected to hit Central America as a Category 4 hurricane

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – As of 3 p.m. Monday, Eta has strengthened into a powerful category four hurricane and is headed directly toward Nicaragua.

Catastrophic wind damage and heavy rainfall are expected across portions of central America.

Not only does Central America have to brace for life threatening flash flooding and storm surge, landslides will also be a hazard in areas with higher terrain.

According to the National Hurricane Center, water levels could reach as high as 12 to 18 feet above normal tide levels along the coast.

Even though Hurricane Eta is still over open water, local media outlets in in Central America are already reporting flooding in coastal cities in Honduras.

#HuracanEta

Ciudades costeras como San Pedro Sula y Choloma en Honduras ya sufren de los embates de las lluvias provocadas por #Eta #ETA #Lluvias pic.twitter.com/ibqeARZpSe — Tendencias (@TendenciasSV) November 2, 2020 Translation: “Coastal cities such as San Pedro Sula and Choloma in Honduras are already suffering from the rains caused by Eta.”

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has Eta maintaining category 4 intensity prior to landfall. Landfall on the Nicaraguan coast is expected early Tuesday morning.

Eta will quickly weaken into a tropical storm by Wednesday morning, however, widespread rain will continue to be a factor from Nicaragua, Honduras, and portions of southeast Mexico.

Folks along the Gulf of Mexico and southeastern U.S will need to keep their eyes on this tropical system as weather models are suggesting that the remnants of this storm will head back over open water.

Eta is the the 28th storm for the 2020 hurricane season, tying the 2005 hurricane season. The last official day of hurricane season is November 30.