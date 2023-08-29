AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Due to a high level of unexpected thermal generation outages and forecasted low wind generation, operating reserves for ERCOT are expected to be low in the afternoon and evening on Tuesday.

ERCOT says it is once again asking Texans to conserve electricity use, if safe to do so, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Similar conditions are expected through Wednesday.

Tuesday’s conservation appeal does not indicate ERCOT is experiencing emergency conditions. Current forecasts are showing a potential to enter emergency operations on Tuesday evening because of high level of unexpected thermal generation forecasted low wind generation.

ERCOT is also requesting for government agencies (including city and county offices) to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

The company says that it continues to use additional tools to manage the grid reliably – including using reserve power, calling upon reductions by large electric customers that have volunteered to lower their energy use and bringing more generation online sooner. ERCOT is also working with out-of-state Independent System Operators (ISOs) and Market Participants to obtain additional power generation capacity.

ERCOT has also requested Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) enforcement discretion, which allows a generator to extend its service/run-time/operations to help meet demand, if needed, and maintain grid reliability.

Energy-saving tips can be found on the TXANS webpage at ercot.com/txans.

ERCOT set a new, all-time, unofficial peak demand record of 85,435 MW on August 10, 2023. In 2022, the August peak demand was 78,465 MW.

This summer, ERCOT has set ten new all-time peak demand records. Last summer, ERCOT set eleven new peak demand records with a high of 80,148 MW on July 20.