ERCOT issues Level 2 alert, conservation of energy critical

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated.

AUSTIN, Texas (KVEO) — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has issued an Energy Emergency Alert, Level 2.

ERCOT now says conversation of energy is critical to avoid rotating outages.

According to their website, “ERCOT is reducing demand on the system by interrupting power from large industrial customers who have contractually agreed to have their electricity turned off during an emergency. “

If a Level 3 Alert is issued, rotating outages begin.

