EMS providers receive training for potentially life-saving device

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Doctors at DHR are ensuring first responders have the necessary skills and equipment to provide first class, life-saving care.

“It’s been demonstrated that if you provide appropriate treatment in the first hour, the chances of survival are better,” said DHR Chief of Medical Staff, Doctor Carlos Garcia.

That is why doctors at DHR and various first responders around the Valley are adding a new device to their toolbox. The Butterfly IQ is an ultrasound device that could mean the difference in a life and death situation.

“Ultrasound has been out for years, decades, however, now they’re starting to develop portable ones. This particular device plugs into an iPhone and you can provide point of care ultrasound testing anywhere, any time,” described DHR Trauma Medical Director, Doctor Jeffrey Skobic.

The Butterfly IQ uses ultrasound to generate internal images out in the field.

“That will make everyone in the emergency room aware of what the condition of that patient is and what the needs are going to be, making the treatment very fast,” said Dr. Garcia.

This pocket size tool could have a large impact in the community.

“This is for our citizens. They’re the ones that will win because the level of care that they’re getting now, we’ve raised that to a national level. All of the providers that give us emergency care in the Valley, they’re doing a really good job. They are dedicated to getting the training that they need to make sure they are providing the care to our citizens,” said DHR Director of Emergency Services, Scott Shore.