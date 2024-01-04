ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Surveillance video of two suspects involved in a liquor store burglary has been obtained by the Elsa Police Department.

Authorities are searching for two men who allegedly burglarized A2Z Liquor Store located at 121 S. Broadway St. on Tuesday afternoon.

The store’s video surveillance footage shows the two men involved in the burglary.

The first suspect is described as a slim-built male wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, and white shoes.

Credit: Elsa Police Department

Credit: Elsa Police Department

The second suspect was observed wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes and a black face mask while carrying a distinctive black and gray backpack.

Anyone with information on the suspects or their whereabouts is asked to contact the Elsa Police Department Criminal Investigative Division at (956) 262-4721.