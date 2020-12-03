Elsa Police Department searching for suspects involved in drive-by shooting

Elsa, Texas (KVEO)— The Elsa Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that took place near Ciro Caseres on Friday night.

Police say officers responded to the area of East Ciro Caseres and Lito Rosa in reference to some shots fired.

The victim says he was sitting in his vehicle when a gray in color passenger vehicle, described as a 2015 or newer model Nissan Altima, occupied by two men, pulled up next to him.

The victim advised that a passenger in the vehicle displayed a black in color revolver and began firing the weapon at him.

Police say no one was injured. The victim’s vehicle was struck three times and a nearby residence was struck once.

