Elevated wildfire conditions expected for south Texas

VICTORIA, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas A&M Forest Service said South Texas is expected to have elevated wildfire conditions this week.

Because of the cured grasses from the hard freeze and above normal grass fuel loading, vegetation in the region is very susceptible to any spark, said the news release.

The A&M Forest Service is urging residents to avoid any outdoor activities that can cause a spark including:

outdoor burning of debris or trash

dragging trailer chains or traveling with a lit/still hot grill in the back of a truck or trailer

parking, idling or driving through dry grass, the catalytic converter of a vehicle can get very hot and ignite vegetation

heavy equipment use which can spark or overheat if it malfunctions

welding, cutting, and grinding can throw sparks into nearby vegetation

hitting a rock or piece of metal can also throw a spark into vegetation

throwing cigarettes into vegetation

The Texas A&M Forest Service encourages residents to prepare their property if they live near an area that poses a wildfire risk.

They urge giving their homes 30 feet of defensible space that can greatly increase the likelihood of their home surviving a wildfire incident.

Embers can travel great distances (1-2 miles, depending on the wind conditions), so mitigating those risks is important, said the forest service.

Cleaning out the gutters and areas where vegetation can collect is where embers may collect as well. They advise removing dead vegetation away from the home as well as any other flammable materials.