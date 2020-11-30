ELECTIONS: San Benito announces dates for runoff election

(City of San Benito Facebook)

SAN BENITO, Texas (KVEO) — San Benito officials have announced the dates for their 2020 runoff elections.

The runoff election is set for Dec. 19, 2020. Early voting will begin on Wednesday, Dec. 2 and end Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Early voting will take place at the Community Building which is located at 210 E. Heywood Street from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

For election day, voters can go to the following three locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m:

  • San Benito Fire Station #1
  • San Benito Community Building
  • Fred Booth Elementary School

