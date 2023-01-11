EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The founder of El Paso’s “Bash the Band” has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on child pornography charges and a lifetime of supervision release.

According to an affidavit obtained by KTSM, 29-year-old Peter Sebastian Felix had been exchanging sexually explicit images with a minor.

Homeland Security Investigations also found a USB belonging to Felix, containing several videos of minors engaging in sexual acts. A search of an external hard drive also revealed files containing suspected child exploitation material, one pf the files depicting a minor between eight and 10 years old.

Felix pleaded guilty in June 2022 to one count of receipt and distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

A restitution hearing is set for March.

“Protecting children, who are among the most vulnerable victims in this country, will always be a priority,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas. “We and our partners are always here to identify these predators, put an end to their harmful behavior, and bring them to justice.”

Justice has been served. However, no sentence is lengthy enough to penalize predators for the lifetime of pain and suffering the innocent children whom they’ve victimized will suffer,” said Special Agent in Charge Francisco B. Burrola of the HSI El Paso Division. “HSI continues to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to investigate, arrest and prosecute child predators in our shared mission to protect children and prosecute perpetrators whose behavior has no place in our society.