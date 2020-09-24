Educators say remote learning makes it difficult to detect child abuse

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — Across Texas, there have been reports of teachers hearing and seeing inappropriate things during remote learning.

Local educators say it’s definitely harder to detect child abuse, while remote learning, but say it is doable and something they are on the lookout for.

When students are on a traditional campus, faculty and staff have 48 hours to report any type of abuse they suspect. They must report it to Child Protective Services, via a 1-800 number or an online form.

President of the Mcallen American Federation of Teachers, Sylvia Tanguma says with students remote learning the responsibilities are basically the same.

What has changed, Tanguma says the difference is that now teachers don’t get to observe children and their behavior for the same amount of time as students may not always have their cameras and mics working during class.

“We are on top of educating them. We are also on the lookout for their social well being, their emotional well being, their mental well being, and their physical well being. You know we are. We are definitely checking, especially now in this virtual reality world that we’re in,” says Tanguma.

Tanguma adds there have only been a few reports of inappropriate language by siblings and shouting in the background by other family members.

Tanguma adds to be mindful when your child is remote learning because it’s not only your child on the call with the teacher but other students as well.

If a student is absent or not participating, or if a teacher has a concern for a student, that could lead a home visit by the school.

If you suspect that a child is being abused or neglected and would like to make a report you can click here.