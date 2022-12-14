WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A telehealth program is partnering with Weslaco Independent School District to bring students and staff healthcare services and information starting in January.

Goodside Health SchoolMed provides immediate access to assess, diagnose and treat a range of conditions through a visit with a provider.

The program will offer pediatric care for conditions like flu, strep, cold symptoms, and COVID-19 symptoms.

“By bringing these services to our district, our students have convenient access to quality healthcare that will help ensure our students and families are healthy and ready to learn,” Weslaco ISD Health Services Coordinator Susan Coffman said.

Starting Jan. 9, students will have access to Goodside Health at the Weslaco ISD Central Administration Building located on 319 W. 4th St.

All students are eligible to register for healthcare services. Goodside Health providers treat all students regardless of residency or insurance status.