PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Vanguard Rembrandt Academy debuted a brand-new food truck as part of their Career and Technical Education program.

The unveiling of the food truck is to promote and encourage students to join the new culinary arts program.

The letters ‘CTE’, also known as ‘Chefs in Training and Entrepreneurship,’ can be seen on the food truck as a reminder to students of working and owning a business.

“I’m very much looking forward into like, future what we’re going to do for this club. Especially this is our first year in school. It’s pretty amazing,” Saydi Fragoso, ninth grade Vanguard student said.

Plans to implement the school’s food truck and culinary program began in 2018 until the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“This past school year, after, you know, pretty much almost getting through already at the tail end post pandemic… our board of directors we had been discussing how can we better prepare kids, not just with entrepreneur skills but their soft skills,” Dr. Narciso Garcia, superintendent of Vanguard Schools said.

One major part of the new culinary program is that students get to enhance their communication skills, cooking skills and teamwork skills.

“It’s so exciting to see these young people, these young entrepreneurs develop their entrepreneurship skills, but then also those soft skills where they can present and communicate in this world is super critical,” Garcia said.

The food truck is currently housed at the Vanguard Rembrandt Secondary campus with plans to move across the Rio Grande Valley for special events.