RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is helping students stay on track by offering financial incentives for the upcoming academic year.

The incentives are a part of UTRGV’s efforts to allow graduate students move forward with their education and careers.

“Helping our graduate students stay the course to reach their aspirations is our priority,” said UTRGV President Guy Bailey.

Offered only for Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 academic year, all graduate students who enroll for six credit hours or more will receive $1,000. If a graduate student enrolls for another six credit hours in the spring semester, they will receive another $1,000.

UTRGV will also be offering a $1000 Graduate Select Scholarship. The scholarship consists of a one-time, up to $1,000 for one academic year. To qualify, graduate students must be enrolled a minimum of six hours for the award semester.

Additionally, the Graduate College is currently offering a $0 application fee for most programs.

“We are proud to continue offering special incentives to help make their time here at UTRGV the best experience possible,” concluded Bailey.