RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Board of Trustees with the Rio Hondo Independent School District recently announced a new superintendent of schools for the district.

Raul J. Treviño

Raul J. Treviño was selected as the RHISD Superintendent by the school board after serving as Interim Superintendent for four months, according to the Rio Hondo Independent School District website.

Treviño has over 20 years of experience with school districts across Cameron County such as Los Fresnos, San Benito, Santa Rosa and Rio Hondo.

The new Superintendent returned to Rio Hondo in 2015 as the principal of Rio Hondo Junior High School. Soon after, Treviño served the district as the Assistant Superintendent of Academics between 2018 to 2022.

During his time as Assistant Superintendent for Rio Hondo ISD, Treviño worked with district leaders to achieve a plan to take RHISD from being the “lowest performing school district in Region One to achieving a B overall rating as well as an A rating in school progress after only one year,” according to the district website.

Treviño holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Texas — Pan American and a Master of Education Degree from the University of Texas at Brownsville. His certifications include secondary English, secondary history, Mid-Management Administrator and Superintendent.