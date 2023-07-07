MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Quinta Mazatlan is partnering with Valley Land Fund to host a nature photography contest for children.

Both native wildlife groups are offering kids an educational way to learn about nature through photography.

“It’s a great way for children and family to explore nature and kids love gadgets,” Colleen Hook, Director at Quinta Mazatlan said.

Photos taken on a phone, or a camera can be submitted to enter the contest, Hook said. The photos are required to have a nature or wildlife theme and must be taken in the Rio Grande Valley.

“You can go in your backyard, you can go on the street and get a sunflower coming out of the sidewalk,” Hook said. “It’s a great bonding experience with the family.”

The free contest offers prizes for every child that enters, including a photo feature in an exhibit.

One of their images will be chosen for the exhibit at an awards ceremony on Aug. 17 at Quinta Mazatlan.

The contest is open to anyone age 5 to 18. Contestants can submit up to six photos by Tuesday, Aug. 1.