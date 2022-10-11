HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas College is partnering with Integrity School in Reynosa, in Tamaulipas, Mexico, to offer dual credit programs to high school students seeking an affordable and accessible college education.

Juniors and seniors at Integrity School will have access toward core curriculum completion in pursuit of a higher education.

“It’s an honor to have Integrity School as a partner,” STC President Ricardo J. Solis said. “South Texas College is committed to creating educational opportunities for students and strengthen college readiness for all students in our region and beyond.”

The college will require a minimal fee for Reynosa area students to enroll in dual credit programs. The partnership is expected to begin Spring 2023.

“Many of our students seek degrees in the states, in fact, many have enrolled and graduated from STC, but this collaboration, this partnership, is going to open this opportunity to many more of our students,” David Martinez Longoria, Head of Integrity School said.

Integrity School is the fourth school STC has partnered with in Reynosa. STC plans to expand its dual credit program with other high schools in Mexico.

For more information on STC’s dual credit programs, visit their website.