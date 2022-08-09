EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Region One area students with visual impairments will receive life-changing visual assistive technology.

22 students in the Region One area were identified and referred to Sight Savers America by the Region One Office of Special Education, low vision experts and local teachers.

Sight Savers America, a non-profit organization, provides eye care and low vision services at no cost to those who qualify. The organization will be donating electronic video magnifiers and other visual assistive devices to children with severe visual impairment that cannot be corrected with eyeglasses, contact lenses, medical or surgical treatment.

The donation was made possible by the Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation, Brownsville Foundation for Health and Education, and Vispero.

Electronic video magnifiers will allow students to make the most of their vision. The device magnifies objects up to 118 times and enhances contrast for reading, writing, homework and seeing their loved ones.

Sight Savers is hosting a clinic for the selected students Wednesday, Aug. 17 at Region One ESC Conference Center.

At the clinic, the non-profit organization will train students how to use the visual assistive technology before taking it home. Sight Savers will also provide follow up eye care each year, maintain the donated equipment and keep records of the student’s progress for analysis.