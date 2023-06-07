LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Feria Independent School District is partnering with local businesses to create a new internship program for students.

The new program launched in January of this year.

The school district is currently partnered with 20 local businesses that are housing students and teaching them skills to increase career readiness.

Students are going into the workforce environment and shadowing for medical, real estate, construction and restaurant jobs.

“It’s an opportunity for the kids to get to see ‘Do I like this career? Do I not? Is it something I wanna do?,’ Cassandra Zubieta, College and Career Readiness Director said.

La Feria ISD is preparing students by asking them to create a resume, asking for letters of recommendation and filling out applications.

“We know not every student’s career path will be the same. Some may go to college, some may do career, some may choose to go to a technical school and that’s perfectly fine. But it’s creating those opportunities for them to make those decisions,” Zubieta said.

The hands-on opportunity is open for La Feria students between 8th and 12th grade, including graduates.