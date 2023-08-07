MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Today was the first day of classes for students at IDEA public schools.

However, this academic year is considered historic for the Tres Lagos campus located in McAllen.

This will be the first year to have a graduating class.

“We’re all educators and we’re all in this to make sure our students do their best,”IDEA Public Schools Tres Lagos Academy principal Benigna Carcano said.

The 6th graders at Tres Lagos Academy and College Preparatory from 2017 can now call themselves seniors.

“Being a senior, I’m like okay I’m going to cry,” IDEA Public Schools Tres Lagos Academy senior Miah Guerrero said.

Guerrero says at that time when she first started, her education was a major adjustment.

She says teachers and staff played a huge role.

“All I can say it’s been a lot, I used to go to elementary public school elementary over here I was oh okay, this is different,” Guerrero said.

Leaders say this will be the first year to have a graduating class as officially becoming a K-12th full scale campus.

“Usually when we start school at IDEA as a district, we start from K-2nd and we start with 6th grade at the college prep but this will be our first year since we’re starting our 7th year here at Tres Lagos, it’s our first year with seniors,” Carcano said.

Administrators say the goal is to have students grow up together, make education accessibility easier for Valley families and pursue college.

“We have the beauty for parents or the ability for parents to have a one stop shop so when they drop off their kinder student, they’re also dropping off their 6th grader middle school and now they’re dropping off their senior here with us,” Carcano said.

The campus’ first year seniors say they look forward leaving an impact for their future peers.

“Over the years they’ve taken us to go see college signing day and it was always like oh my gosh we’re sitting here but soon we’re going to be over there, we’re going to be standing there and even though our class is super small we’re a lot of kids with a lot of personalities so even though we’re small were going to do a lot,” Guerrero said.