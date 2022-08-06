HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — IDEA Public Schools aim to start the 2022-23 academic year with the opening of its THRIVE training center.

With the school year beginning Monday, IDEA is kicking off its Teaching and Harnessing Real-World Independent and Vocational Excellence (THRIVE) training center at the IDEA Toros College Preparatory.

The IDEA Toros College Preparatory, a school for students between 8th and 12th grade, serves as the home of their new THRIVE training center. THRIVE welcomes students ages 18 through 22 years old transitioning to college.

“The THRIVE training center aims to provide a natural environment to ensure students obtain the skills necessary to reach greater levels of independence, inspire personal growth, and development to foster a sense of mastery and accomplishment,” a news release from IDEA stated.

IDEA Toros has been ranked number 16th in the nation according to the Jay Mathews Challenge Index High School Rankings.

This academic year IDEA Sports Park College Preparatory will also welcome its first graduating class of 2022. Founded in 2022, IDEA Sports Park has added a grade level each year until it is now K-12 fully scaled.

“We are excited to begin another school year and continue to serve the Rio Grande Valley,” said Jill Dominguez, Regional Superintendent for the Rio Grande Valley. “We are very excited to be able to offer a rigorous, high-quality education that continues to meet the needs of all students.”

More than 35,000 students will attend IDEA Public Schools in the Rio Grande Valley for the upcoming 2022-23 academic year.

