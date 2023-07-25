HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District announced a finalist for the superintendent position.

The Harlingen CISD Board of Trustees selected McAllen Superintendent J.A. Gonzalez as the lone finalist to serve as the next superintendent for the school district.

“We believe that his experience, ideas and passion for educating the students of Harlingen CISD will help us build on the successes of our District moving forward,” the district stated in a press release.

Under state law, Gonzalez cannot be hired to serve as superintendent for Harlingen CISD until after a 21-day waiting period.

Gonzalez has lead the McAllen school district since 2016. In October 2020, he has been named Texas superintendent of the year. Earlier that summer he earned the Region One superintendent of the year award.

Alicia Noyola announced her retirement from HCISD earlier this year after two years on the job.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, McAllen has 30 campuses, 20,400 students, 3,165 employees and 1,500 teachers.

By contrast, Harlingen CISD has 30 campuses, 17,000 students, 1,400 employees and 1,200 teachers.