Fifteen IDEA Seniors from the Rio Grande Valley Named QuestBridge Finalists

Rio Grande Valley, TX (October 26, 2020) – IDEA Public Schools is proud to announce that 15 seniors in the Rio Grande Valley have been selected as finalists for the QuestBridge National College Match program.

The QuestBridge National College Match program is a college and scholarship application process that helps outstanding low-income high school seniors gain admission and full four-year scholarships to the nation’s most selective colleges. QuestBridge accomplishes this by partnering with these schools to identify and support students who otherwise may not apply to leading colleges.

Applicants must submit their transcripts, test scores and letters of recommendation while ranking the colleges of their choice to be considered for early admission and a full college scholarship.

College Match Scholarships, which are provided by participating colleges, cover the full cost of tuition, room and board, are loan-free, and require no parental contribution.

If chosen, students will be matched with their university choice on Dec. 1. These students have the opportunity to match with prestigious universities such as MIT, Duke, University of Norte Dame, Yale and many more.

In 2020, over 18,000 applications were submitted, and 6,885 students were selected as National College Match Finalists.

Congratulations to the following IDEA seniors for being chosen as QuestBridge finalists:

IDEA McAllen – Gerardo Bravo, Andrea Hernandez and Erik Sandoval

IDEA Mission – Jose Barragan and Ulyses Ulloa

IDEA Brownsville – Destiny Villareal

IDEA Frontier – Alondra Guerrero and Stephanie Rincon

IDEA Weslaco – Johanna Reyes

IDEA Weslaco Pike – Natalia Alameda, Christopher Alonso, Natalie Martinez and Oscar Galvan

IDEA Pharr – Cesar Galvan

IDEA Donna – Mia Villareal

