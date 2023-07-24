EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Region One ESC educators are kicking off the upcoming school year to prepare senior students for college readiness.

GEAR UP, also known as Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, is gathering 150 teachers and administrators from 17 school districts to help guide students transition to a post-secondary education.

“This is our students’ 12th grade year, we’ve been with them since 7th grade and it’s very exciting,” Nicole Saenz, Director for GEAR UP said. “We’re getting so close to the college application process, but we’ll be working with students through their freshman year of college.”

The two-day workshop will address FAFSA updates, college essays, resume building, wellness, career navigation and preparation.

Saenz hopes the workshop will bridge the gap between education and the college preparation process for both teachers and students.

“It’s an opportunity for them [teachers] to connect, not just with each other, but also with community resources,” Saenz said. “We really want to help them to connect with other resources outside… our local libraries, our colleges, our nonprofit organizations, because they can provide all these resources to the classroom.”