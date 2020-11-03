Edinburg library hosts virtual activities for family literacy month

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) – November is National Family Literacy month and Edinburg’s Sekula Memorial Library is inviting the community to participate in its virtual activities.

Virtual activities for all ages will be held throughout the month with local authors, book clubs, book reviews, photo challenges and toddler storytimes.

Participators have a chance to win a gift basket at the end of each week.

The library encourages families to do the following:

  • Older siblings can read to younger siblings.  The younger siblings will have someone to read to them and explain things, the older siblings get a chance to slow down and read a story, and everyone gets to spend time together.
  • Involve family that cannot be there in person to share a book over Skype, FaceTime, or Zoom.
  • Come and check out what materials are available at the library!  For your comfort and safety, you are welcome to reserve materials online and over the phone, and staff will bring the materials out to your vehicle through our curbside service.

For more information visit www.cityofedinburg/library or call 956-383-6246.

